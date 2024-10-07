Millennium Management LLC Acquires 229,313 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,313 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Denali Therapeutics worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

