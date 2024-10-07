Millennium Management LLC Purchases 163,758 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,953. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $54.25 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 44.41%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

