Millennium Management LLC Buys 284,977 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Alkami Technology worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKT. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $51,950,010.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,555,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,850,877.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $51,950,010.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,555,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,850,877.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock worth $113,920,758. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

