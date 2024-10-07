Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,355 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Sigma Lithium worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $13.07 on Monday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Sigma Lithium had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

