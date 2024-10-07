Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,789,135 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,789,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.77 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.