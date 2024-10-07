Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,860 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 462.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.74. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

