Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,131 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.09% of Health Catalyst worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $454.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In related news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,153 shares of company stock worth $216,004. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

