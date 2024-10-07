Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,433,305 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433,305 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

BKD opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

