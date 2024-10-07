Millennium Management LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

