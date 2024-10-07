SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 100,038 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.