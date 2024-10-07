Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $138.41 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

