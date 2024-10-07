92,180 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

