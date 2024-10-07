SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

