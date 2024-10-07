SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 111.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,246 shares of company stock valued at $73,473,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $129.85 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

