SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 4,307.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,154.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.