SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

ITW opened at $258.41 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.86.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

