SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 806.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

