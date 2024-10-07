SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1,843.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.69. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

