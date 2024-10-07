SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 91,142 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

