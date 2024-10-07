SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $235.37 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.