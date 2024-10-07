Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

