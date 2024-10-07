SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,670 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $290.69 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $203.36 and a fifty-two week high of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

