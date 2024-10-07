SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL opened at $196.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.