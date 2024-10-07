SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $123.81 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.