1,022,459 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,022,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 438,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 159,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $2.88 on Monday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

