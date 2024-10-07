VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,073,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.