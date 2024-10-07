Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.53% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.