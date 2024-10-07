SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Clorox by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.