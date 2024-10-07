SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,108 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in CarMax by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

