Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $300.66 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

