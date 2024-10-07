Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.