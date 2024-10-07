Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $81,421.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,203 shares of company stock worth $1,129,699. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

