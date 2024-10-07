Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $994.26 million, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Insider Activity at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

