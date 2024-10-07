Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 24.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.69 million, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LPRO shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

