Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $96,000 in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWMN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,739 shares in the company, valued at $13,215,450.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,450.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,991,626.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,652 shares of company stock worth $650,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $415.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.09. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWMN. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

