Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $112,000 Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $786,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $91.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

