Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,147 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.