1,300 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF opened at $103.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,958,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,880,698.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $2,332,142.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,880,698.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 18,376 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $1,951,898.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,779,896.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,517. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.