Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $82,000 Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

