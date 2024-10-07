Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 340.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $213,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,956.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock valued at $247,319,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.25, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

