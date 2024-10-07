Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,013 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $41.92 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $390.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RICK

About RCI Hospitality

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.