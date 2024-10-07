Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of SRAD opened at $12.22 on Monday. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.79, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

