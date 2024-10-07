Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $59,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 889.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,284 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 91,146 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 89,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $412.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,199.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

