Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,977 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 49.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $110.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.63%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

