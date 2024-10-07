Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $53,000 Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 202.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 143,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,407,693.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mission Produce news, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,326,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,347,526.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $642,782.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,407,693.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,360. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

