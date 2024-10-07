Truist Financial Corp Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after buying an additional 545,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $174.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.