PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.