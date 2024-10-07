EVgo (EVGO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EVgo (NYSE: EVGO) in the last few weeks:
- 10/3/2024 – EVgo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – EVgo was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
- 9/30/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – EVgo was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/9/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/29/2024 – EVgo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 8/19/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
EVgo Stock Up 13.9 %
Shares of EVgo stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
