EVgo (EVGO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EVgo (NYSE: EVGO) in the last few weeks:

10/3/2024 – EVgo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – EVgo was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

9/30/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – EVgo was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/9/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – EVgo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/19/2024 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

EVgo Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

