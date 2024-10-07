Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,009 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $296.50 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.