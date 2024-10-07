Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,443 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,443 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of MasTec worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MasTec by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 299,567 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Finally, FACT Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 1.2 %

MTZ stock opened at $127.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $129.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -908.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

